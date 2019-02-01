Facebook data center scheduled to open next week
Los Lunas, N.M. - The grand opening of Facebook's billion-dollar data center will be next Thursday, Feb. 7.
A spokeswoman confirmed with Albuquerque Business First that the grand opening will be held next week, and will include a tour of the facility.
The project has been more than two years in the making. The 2.8 million-square-foot data center includes six buildings.
Los Lunas already reported a $2.7 million boost in tax revenue in 2017 because of the Facebook project.
Albuquerque Business First reports that construction is still scheduled to last until 2023.
Once complete, the data center should employ at least 100 people.
