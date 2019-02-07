Facebook opens data center in Los Lunas
KOB Web Staff
February 07, 2019 11:24 AM
LOS LUNAS, N.M.- The Facebook data center has opened its doors in Los Lunas.
A grand opening was held Thursday morning.
Construction on the $1 billion project started more than two years ago and the entire facility should be completed by 2023.
Once finished, the data center will employ at least 100 people.
