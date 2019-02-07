Facebook opens data center in Los Lunas | KOB 4
Facebook opens data center in Los Lunas

Facebook opens data center in Los Lunas

KOB Web Staff
February 07, 2019 11:24 AM

LOS LUNAS, N.M.- The Facebook data center has opened its doors in Los Lunas.

A grand opening was held Thursday morning.

Construction on the $1 billion project started more than two years ago and the entire facility should be completed by 2023.

Once finished, the data center will employ at least 100 people.

KOB 4’s Brittany Costello is getting a tour of the facility. She will have look inside at 5 p.m. on KOB Eyewitness News 4.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: February 07, 2019 11:24 AM
Created: February 07, 2019 11:16 AM

