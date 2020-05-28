Facebook post expresses concern about contract tracing app | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Facebook post expresses concern about contract tracing app

Joy Wang
Updated: May 28, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: May 28, 2020 09:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People on Facebook are sharing a post about the app "Healthy Together."

The posts ask anyone who is using or downloading the COVID-19 app to delete them from their phone contact list due to security concerns.

Advertisement

The app was developed by the State of Utah so people can find a place to get tested. It also offers information about how to stay safe while in Utah.

It doesn't have information regarding COVID-19 in New Mexico.

The company that developed the app says it uses "private and secure contact tracing to find out if you've been potentially exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19." However, users have to choose to opt in.

New Mexico has not launched a contract tracing app.

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office said anyone exposed to COVID-19 should comply with public health officials' disease tracing efforts, however any app or technology that tracks data, especially children's, must comply with state and federal privacy laws.
 
Raphael Warren, who is retired from the New Mexico State Defense Force, and runs Spartan Cyber Security, said most of the information people are concerned about is likely already int he public domain.

"There's data, and then there's intelligence and data is not a big deal, until you start to collate it and slice it and dice it and then stack it together," he said. 
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor's new public health order to allow more businesses to open
Governor's new public health order to allow more businesses to open
NMAA: High school sports activities may resume on June 15
NMAA: High school sports activities may resume on June 15
Coronavirus stimulus funds: How to recognize your IRS prepaid debit card
Coronavirus stimulus funds: How to recognize your IRS prepaid debit card
Demolitions on Westside Poole property sparks controversy
Demolitions on Westside Poole property sparks controversy
Some restaurant patios busier than others
Some restaurant patios busier than others
Advertisement


Governor's new public health order to allow more businesses to open
Governor's new public health order to allow more businesses to open
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
People in Albuquerque join nationwide protests over death of George Floyd
People in Albuquerque join nationwide protests over death of George Floyd
Plastic becomes a hot commodity as businesses attempt to reopen safely
Plastic becomes a hot commodity as businesses attempt to reopen safely
Former White House staffer accused of sending Indian Health Services substandard masks
Former White House staffer accused of sending Indian Health Services substandard masks