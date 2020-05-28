Facebook post expresses concern about contract tracing app

The company that developed the app says it uses "private and secure contact tracing to find out if you've been potentially exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19." However, users have to choose to opt in.

New Mexico has not launched a contract tracing app.

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office said anyone exposed to COVID-19 should comply with public health officials' disease tracing efforts, however any app or technology that tracks data, especially children's, must comply with state and federal privacy laws.



Raphael Warren, who is retired from the New Mexico State Defense Force, and runs Spartan Cyber Security, said most of the information people are concerned about is likely already int he public domain.

"There's data, and then there's intelligence and data is not a big deal, until you start to collate it and slice it and dice it and then stack it together," he said.

