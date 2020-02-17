Facebook to offer fellowships for NM college students, local businesses

Brianna Wilson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - One hundred New Mexico college students will be chosen for the Facebook Career Connections Fellowship Program this summer.
Students will receive four weeks of social media training with Facebook. Then, they will be paired with a local business to share what they learned during the three-month program.
Several New Mexico business owners have already applied to take part in this opportunity. Lisa Adkins, the COO of FatPipe ABQ, said she owns multiple businesses and applied for each one of them.
“When I saw the opportunity to hire a trained intern to help us grow our community and go state-wide, of course I jumped at it,” Adkins said.
The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions is partially funding the project. Communications Manager Augusta Meyers said they plan to cover wages for every fellow working in central New Mexico.
“One of the things we hear is about the talent drain, where people get skilled here, but then they take their talents elsewhere,” Meyers said. “These kinds of internships often help people stay in our state, and keep that economy going right here.”
Crystal Tapia, owner of Noah’s Ark Children’s Academy, also applied to be a part of the program and said she would like to offer her fellow a permanent position, once the fellowship is over.
“As a business owner, I could definitely see myself as wanting to employ these people full-time,” Tapia said.
Applications are currently available for business owners and college students in north central New Mexico who have an interest in social media and digital marketing. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.
