Investigators: Fake joint sparked fire at National Hispanic Cultural Center

Marian Camacho
March 20, 2019 12:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Investigators are revealing what sparked a fire at the National Hispanic Cultural Center earlier this month.

According to investigators, the overnight security guard, Matthew Luxon and his friend, Lyle Thompson, were sitting on the balcony firing shots into the Bosque.

The two men then allegedly started rolling fake joints with drink receipts and actual weeds, not marijuana. Investigators say one of them dropped their smoke, sparking the fire.

Both men face negligent arson and conspiracy charges. Luxon faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 20, 2019 12:11 PM
Created: March 20, 2019 12:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC

