Fall colors are here: Safety tips for playing in the leaves

Although it can be fun to play in a leaf pile, it can be dangerous. Gregg said there can be nasty little things hidden in there – like rocks, twigs, ticks and other sharp objects.

When leaves get wet, mold can also grow on leaves. Gregg said kids can get scratches, cuts, bites or allergic reactions.

He said he knows what his leaf piles have and hasn’t had any issues. He advises others not to play or jump into random piles.