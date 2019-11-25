Fall colors are here: Safety tips for playing in the leaves

Casey Torres


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Leaves continue to fall down all over Albuquerque. Before bagging up the piles of leaves, kids want to have a little fun – like Tosh Gregg’s grandson.
"Oh, he loves it. He's just a typical six-year-old boy, and he loves jumping into things and being active, and he just loves it,” he said.
He might be a little jealous too.
"I would sort of like to be 6 years old and jump into a leaf pile myself, if I could,” he said.
Although it can be fun to play in a leaf pile, it can be dangerous. Gregg said there can be nasty little things hidden in there – like rocks, twigs, ticks and other sharp objects.
When leaves get wet, mold can also grow on leaves. Gregg said kids can get scratches, cuts, bites or allergic reactions.
He said he knows what his leaf piles have and hasn’t had any issues. He advises others not to play or jump into random piles.
