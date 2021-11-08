Fall foliage update: Most of New Mexico has already seen peak colors

The green color of the leaves through the spring and summer is thanks to a chemical called chlorophyll. With the shorter days that come with fall, it means there's less sunlight, so the production of chlorophyll begins to stop and that brings out all the fall colors.

Changes in weather conditions also play a role.

Depending on where you are in the state, the fall colors should stick around for a bit longer, but the leaves are also going to continue to drop.

Typically, northern New Mexico will see its peak colors around the first and second week of October.

Peak in central New Mexico is around the second and third week.

Peak is around the end of October to the start of November for southern New Mexico.