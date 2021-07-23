Fallen APD officer gets new memorial

Webster’s previous picture plate was vandalized at least twice before last year, and a bullet mark was left behind when someone removed the plate.

The new memorial is expected to be sturdier, and the hope is that Webster’s memory will be respected.

"Whoever desecrated this memorial came from a very dark evil place, but nobody can put out the life of a hero--the light of a hero," said Judy Talley, mother of slain officer Eric Talley.

Michelle Carlino-Webster, wife of officer Daniel Webster, left a bouquet of roses with a note written from her at the new memorial, to her knight in shining armor, who she will forever love.