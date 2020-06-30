Famed Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya dies at age 82

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook
Joshua Panas & Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 30, 2020 01:25 PM
Created: June 30, 2020 11:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4 has confirmed that author Rudolfo Anaya has died.
Anaya is best known for his novel, Bless Me, Ultima, and considered one of the most revered authors of Chicano literature.
Anaya's niece, Belinda Henry, told KOB 4 her uncle had been in declining health and died early Sunday at his home in Albuquerque, where he was surrounded by close relatives. He was 82 years old.
“He loved his family more than any accomplishment,” Henry said. “He was an exceptionally intelligent and gifted author and certainly one of the most generous persons with his time. His influence has been felt worldwide."
Anaya was born in New Mexico in 1937. He graduated from Albuquerque High School and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of New Mexico. He would later return to the university to teach creative writing until his retirement.
Anaya was presented with the 2015 National Humanities Medal by President Obama for "pioneering stories of the American Southwest."
A public memorial will be announced at a future date.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company