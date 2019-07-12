Famed Santa Fe burger joint to reopen in Albuquerque

“It's going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

Baca said not much will change. Customers can expect the same type of burgers they enjoyed in Santa Fe.

“We'll do the same shakes, ice cream, we'll do the sweet potato fries, not too many things will change at all,” he said.

Noting that the restaurant industry is like family, Baca said they’ve even hired the same employees.

The idea to bring the restaurant to Albuquerque got its start around the time the Santa Fe location closed in October.

Baca and two friends approached Santa Fe Bite’s owners, John and Bonnie Eckre, with the idea.

“Bonnie said, ‘Wow what a great team it would be,’ and she would be honored to allow us to be the first franchisee to do this,” Baca said.

Baca also revealed there are also talks to return the restaurant to its roots in Santa Fe.

The Albuquerque location opens at 11 a.m. on Monday.