Famed Santa Fe burger joint to reopen in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Famed Santa Fe burger joint to reopen in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
July 12, 2019 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A popular Santa Fe restaurant that closed in 2018 is being revived in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Santa Fe Bite will open a new location in Nob Hill.

Thomas Baca, the managing partner of the new restaurant, said he’s excited to bring a little Santa Fe to Albuquerque.

“It's going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

Baca said not much will change. Customers can expect the same type of burgers they enjoyed in Santa Fe.

“We'll do the same shakes, ice cream, we'll do the sweet potato fries, not too many things will change at all,” he said.

Noting that the restaurant industry is like family, Baca said they’ve even hired the same employees.

The idea to bring the restaurant to Albuquerque got its start around the time the Santa Fe location closed in October.

Baca and two friends approached Santa Fe Bite’s owners, John and Bonnie Eckre, with the idea.

“Bonnie said, ‘Wow what a great team it would be,’ and she would be honored to allow us to be the first franchisee to do this,” Baca said.

Baca also revealed there are also talks to return the restaurant to its roots in Santa Fe.

The Albuquerque location opens at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: July 12, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: July 12, 2019 03:38 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico singer's death ruled murder-suicide
New Mexico singer's death ruled murder-suicide
Police: Woman arrested in connection to apartment fire in NE Albuquerque
Police: Woman arrested in connection to apartment fire in NE Albuquerque
New Mexico music star killed in Santa Fe
New Mexico music star killed in Santa Fe
APD responding to bomb threat at South Valley Walmart
APD responding to bomb threat at South Valley Walmart
DA files new charges against woman accused of killing 5-year-old stepson
DA files new charges against woman accused of killing 5-year-old stepson
Advertisement




New Mexico singer's death ruled murder-suicide
New Mexico singer's death ruled murder-suicide
Police: Woman arrested in connection to apartment fire in NE Albuquerque
Police: Woman arrested in connection to apartment fire in NE Albuquerque
APD responding to bomb threat at South Valley Walmart
APD responding to bomb threat at South Valley Walmart
Wildlife center seeks donations for orphaned bobcat kittens
Wildlife center seeks donations for orphaned bobcat kittens
Girl Scouts offers summer workshops for girls interested in STEM
Girl Scouts offers summer workshops for girls interested in STEM