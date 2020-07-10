Families are concerned about back-to-school anxiety amid pandemic

“Don’t let them know that you’re planning to not follow the schedule but change it up and look at their response. Talk about how that felt,” he said.

White suggested reviewing the emotions to come up with a game plan on how to handle the new school year.

Teenagers can have a bigger concern for the social impact.

“We’ve been disconnected from our friends and now maybe it’s a time to reconnect by Facetime or looking at trying to structure ways that we can interact in a safe, socially distanced way so we can start to practice those habits,” he said.

Parents who are concerned about putting their child’s health at greater risk can start second guessing their decision to send them back to school, said White.

He said parent(s) should try to get better informed on the virus to really know how to tackle the situation.

These are some signs of anxiety and possibly depression to look out for in yourself, or your children:

Changes in behavior

Change in sleeping habits

Upset stomach/change in bowel movements

Since many people are concerned with hygiene because of COVID-19, White said they might be forgetting to care for themselves in different ways.

He suggests exercising more, eating a healthy diet and talking to family or friends.