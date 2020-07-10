Families are concerned about back-to-school anxiety amid pandemic

Casey Torres
Updated: July 10, 2020 01:39 PM
Created: July 10, 2020 09:53 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — First day of school jitters are not uncommon. With a pandemic, signs of anxiety about returning to class have started surfacing for some patients at Lovelace.
Justin White, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, said families are going to him with concerns for the new school year.
Each age can have different worries.
White explained a change in routine can be a big anxiety trigger for elementary school students. He recommends switching things up on your daily lives now to prepare your child for the changes in school.
“Don’t let them know that you’re planning to not follow the schedule but change it up and look at their response. Talk about how that felt,” he said.
White suggested reviewing the emotions to come up with a game plan on how to handle the new school year.
Teenagers can have a bigger concern for the social impact.
“We’ve been disconnected from our friends and now maybe it’s a time to reconnect by Facetime or looking at trying to structure ways that we can interact in a safe, socially distanced way so we can start to practice those habits,” he said.
Parents who are concerned about putting their child’s health at greater risk can start second guessing their decision to send them back to school, said White.
He said parent(s) should try to get better informed on the virus to really know how to tackle the situation.
These are some signs of anxiety and possibly depression to look out for in yourself, or your children:
Since many people are concerned with hygiene because of COVID-19, White said they might be forgetting to care for themselves in different ways.
He suggests exercising more, eating a healthy diet and talking to family or friends.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company