Families are feeling the impact of abducted therapy pig

Ryan Laughlin
April 27, 2019 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Barbie the therapy pig was stolen earlier this week in southeast Albuquerque, near Gibson and Yale. Those close to Barbie are working to raise reward money for her safe return.

People usually cross paths with Barbie at Mandy's Farm – a place for people with developmental disabilities to live, learn, and grow. 

One of those people is Jack, a superhero fanatic and an animal lover. Jack is also autistic. 

"There is a spectrum. Jack is on the lower end which means he probably will not go out into the workforce," said Jack's mom, Julia Bursum Arnold. 

"Barbie brings a stability to the residents there," she said. "It's almost like a death."

Jack's mom says it will be difficult to explain why Barbie won't be at the next therapy session.

A reward for Barbie's safe return has been raised to $4,000. 

Barbie was last spotted on Friday.According to a post on Snapchat, someone was trying to sell her at Jerry Cline Park. 

There is a fundraiser Sunday to raise more reward money, as well as money for Mandy's Farm. It will be at Toni and Guy Academy in Uptown. They will provide hair, skin and nail services for $20 donations. 

Ryan Laughlin


