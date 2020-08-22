Families head to chile farm for annual U-Pick

The chiles that participants picked were roasted on site.

"It’s cool, it's easy and the chile's good. We tasted in in the field. The chile's good. Nice and hot,” said Julieann Neely, a participant.

"There’s little kids, there's grandmas, grandpas, and dads— all that and you pick your perfect green chile. The one that's perfect for a relleno,” said Lambert Pino, another participant.

Not only locals participated in the event. The Wehking family from Chicago is traveling through New Mexico from Chicago to Phoenix. They said they were not only impressed with the chile, but also by New Mexico residents during the pandemic.

“It’s so unique and it's just a great way to spend the morning, and it's so fun cooking the chile's here and it's just so unique seeing all these people socially distanced and things like this,” said Lindsey Wehking.

People can pick their own chile and other produce like melons and tomatoes everyday through the end of October.

