Families of inmates say MDC is not being transparent about how they’re handling COVID outbreak

“Me and Michael come from really rough childhoods, really rough backgrounds—both have history,” she said.

Multiple people reached out to KOB 4 with stories similar to Saunders’, saying they can’t get in touch with their loved ones—or the jail—for answers.

MDC officials said they’ve suspended video visits Thursday, but expect to reopen that service Monday. They also confirmed that they’ve had to suspend video visits in the past before the COVID outbreak. Inmates can still make phone calls, and email and text their family with tablets in their cells, but some people said they haven't been able to reach their loved ones that way. Those who have said they’re concerned about what they’re hearing about the jail’s conditions.

“Now you've put his life in danger because you have overworked guards, you're understaffed, you don't know what you're doing which is okay to say because none of us do,” Saunders said.

“But they're somebody to somebody,” she added.

MDC said they're not allowed to disclose to family members whether their loved one has tested positive for COVID due to HIPAA laws.








