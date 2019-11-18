Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting

“In rooms, he would light up everything,” said Noah Cunningham, Isaiah’s friend. “His smile was so gorgeous, his jokes, his laugh just made everyone smile."

Martinez had friends all over the city. It didn’t matter what high school they went to or what neighborhood they lived in—Isaiah was busy putting smiled on people’s faces.

“Isaiah was just this great guy, wonderful, was always happy,” said Isaiah’s uncle, Gabriel Velasquez. “His friends have been coming by every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. visiting Isaiah’s mom."

Those that loved him want to leave people with this final message:

“Long live Zay. Put the guns down, please. It ain’t worth it."