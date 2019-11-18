Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting

Megan Abundis
Created: November 18, 2019 10:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Friends and family said goodbye to a 17-year-old boy Monday who was shot and killed last week.
Police said Isaiah Martinez died in an accidental shooting.
Martinez played baseball for years, was into basketball and skateboarding, but most recently was into cars.
Those who knew Martinez said he was a good friend.
“In rooms, he would light up everything,” said Noah Cunningham, Isaiah’s friend. “His smile was so gorgeous, his jokes, his laugh just made everyone smile."
Martinez had friends all over the city. It didn’t matter what high school they went to or what neighborhood they lived in—Isaiah was busy putting smiled on people’s faces.
“Isaiah was just this great guy, wonderful, was always happy,” said Isaiah’s uncle, Gabriel Velasquez. “His friends have been coming by every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. visiting Isaiah’s mom."
Those that loved him want to leave people with this final message:
“Long live Zay. Put the guns down, please. It ain’t worth it."
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company