Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting

Megan Abundis
Created: November 18, 2019 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Friends and family said goodbye to a 17-year-old boy Monday who was shot and killed last week.

Police said Isaiah Martinez died in an accidental shooting.

Advertisement

Martinez played baseball for years, was into basketball and skateboarding, but most recently was into cars.

Those who knew Martinez said he was a good friend.

“In rooms, he would light up everything,” said Noah Cunningham, Isaiah’s friend. “His smile was so gorgeous, his jokes, his laugh just made everyone smile."

Martinez had friends all over the city. It didn’t matter what high school they went to or what neighborhood they lived in—Isaiah was busy putting smiled on people’s faces.

“Isaiah was just this great guy, wonderful, was always happy,” said Isaiah’s uncle, Gabriel Velasquez. “His friends have been coming by every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. visiting Isaiah’s mom."

Those that loved him want to leave people with this final message:

“Long live Zay. Put the guns down, please. It ain’t worth it."


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
Business booming at Roswell ice cream shop after owners announce store closure
Business booming at Roswell ice cream shop after owners announce store closure
APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school
APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school
19 pound cat from Oregon found in Santa Fe
19 pound cat from Oregon found in Santa Fe
Advertisement


Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
National Guard Major General updates legislators on border operations
National Guard Major General updates legislators on border operations
Rio Rancho construction scheduled to wrap up by end of the year
Rio Rancho construction scheduled to wrap up by end of the year
State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’
State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’
Tony Hillerman Library still in need of repair after car crash
Tony Hillerman Library still in need of repair after car crash