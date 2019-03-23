Family asks for help finding hit-and-run suspect

The offender left Archuleta for dead.

Archuleta doesn’t remember exactly what happened. He only has one flashback, but he wants the person who could’ve killed him to come forward.



“I just ask you, do what is right. Stand up and face your consequences. I forgive you,” said Archuleta.

Archuleta has a broken back and an injured neck that could take more than six weeks to heal, so he can’t go back to work anytime soon. He will be staying with his sister in Los Lunas.

Williams created a GoFundMe page to help with hospital bills since Archuleta’s medical insurance has reached its limit.

She is also offering a reward for anybody that can offer a license plate number of the driver who struck her brother. With pieces of the front bumper and right fender, Williams believes the car could be a maroon colored 2014/2015 Kia.

Anyone with information can send her a private message on her Facebook page.

Williams is pleading drivers to share the road with bikers as it could save lives. She said a Christian motorcycle association has reached out to help Archuleta.

The accident happened at Louisiana Blvd. and Grand Ave.