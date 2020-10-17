Family asks for public's help finding the man who abused their dog

Grace Reader
Created: October 17, 2020 09:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family is asking for the public's help finding the man who tortured their dog.
Sonya, a three-year-old pitbull mix, got out of a family member’s home in Española in early September.
According to a report filed by Albuquerque Animal Control, early the next morning a woman at a Motel 6 near I-40 and Coors heard a dog crying. When she ran out, she saw a man who she described to be in his mid-30’s and Hispanic, stomping on the dog.
“He had tasered her, burned her face, cut her ear, burned her eyelashes and the area around her eyes,” Veronica Vigil, the daughter of the woman who owns Sonya, said.
According to the report, the man ran off when the woman confronted the abuser.
“Had it not been for her being so brave in the middle of the night, who knows what would have happened,” Vigil said.
Sonya had unfortunately already been badly hurt. Her ear is now gone, and she’s had to undergo extensive injuries to the rest of her body.
Now, her family is trying to raise money so that they can put out a reward for any information that leads them to the man who did this.
Albuquerque Police say they didn’t have any updates on this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 242-COPS.
To donate to Sonya's GoFundMe, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company