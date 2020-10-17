Family asks for public's help finding the man who abused their dog

According to the report, the man ran off when the woman confronted the abuser.

“Had it not been for her being so brave in the middle of the night, who knows what would have happened,” Vigil said.

Sonya had unfortunately already been badly hurt. Her ear is now gone, and she’s had to undergo extensive injuries to the rest of her body.

Now, her family is trying to raise money so that they can put out a reward for any information that leads them to the man who did this.

Albuquerque Police say they didn’t have any updates on this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 242-COPS.

To donate to Sonya's GoFundMe, click here.