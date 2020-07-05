Family cleans up shed fire aftermath caused by 4th of July fireworks

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Bernalillo County family had a close call Saturday night after an illegal firework caught their shed on fire.
“Talking to the neighbors, just a lot of fireworks going crazy I guess. It landed here and started the backyard on fire,” said David Sales.
The Sales family said they found their backyard shed completely engulfed in flames after coming home from a 4th of July gathering.
“It could have been just devastating to us to lose the home. That would have been our biggest, one of our biggest assets along with our RV and stuff,” Sales said.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department said this wasn’t the only fireworks-related fire they showed up to Saturday night.
“Last night we definitely saw an increase in fire calls, by about 15 calls so a total of 35 calls last night that were specific to fires,” said Lt. David Lujan, BCFD spokesperson.
BCFD said they think people brought home the big fireworks this year since they couldn’t attend professional shows.
“These are unofficial numbers, but we saw that there was an increase about 200 percent in fireworks this year,” Lujan said.
The Sales family said they hope people will think twice before they light off illegal fireworks.
“I would definitely say let the professionals handle them and just observe from a distance, you know. The environment we live in is just way too dry and we need more rain to not let stuff like this happen,” Sales said.
BCFD said they’re asking people with leftover fireworks from the 4th of July to use them safely and to avoid the illegal ones.
