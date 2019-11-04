Family concerned about response to Valencia County fire

Brittany Costello
Created: November 04, 2019 10:13 PM
LOS CHAVEZ, N.M.— A Valencia county family is left with only memories of the good times they had in a building that burned on their property last Tuesday.
That family is still trying to make sense of how fire crews responded.
“I think it really didn't hit me until the actual structure collapsed it really just hit me,” said Amanda Griego. “I thought of all of the memories and all the stuff we had in there.”
The family referred to the building as “The Shop”. It was a getaway in their own backyard for birthdays and hangouts.
“I just stood there and I do remember running back into the yard back here and I don't even remember why it was just a panic moment of ‘Oh my gosh somebody help me, help me save this,’” Griego said.
When crews arrived on scene, Griego said she noticed something was wrong. Crews were holding the hose, but nothing was coming out.
“OK, now what do we do? Just sit here and watch everything burn? That's exactly what we did until the next truck showed up and I honestly don't know how long it was until the next truck showed up but it felt like forever,” Griego said.
Valencia County fire officials said the first truck was there in nine minutes, the next, just three minutes after. Officials said there was a glitch getting the truck ‘primed,’ but other crews helped get the fire out as soon as possible.
But Griego wonders what would have happened if it took them just a few minutes longer.
She said she managed to salvage a few keepsakes in the aftermath.
“Here's our bible, here's our scrapbook that we were able to somewhat salvage then my husband’s little Chevy thing. That's about it,” she said.
Valencia County Fire Officials said there was not a maintenance issue or equipment problem. They said fighting fires is small communities is different.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The family has a GoFundMe to help with cleanup costs.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company