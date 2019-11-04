Family concerned about response to Valencia County fire

“I just stood there and I do remember running back into the yard back here and I don't even remember why it was just a panic moment of ‘Oh my gosh somebody help me, help me save this,’” Griego said.

When crews arrived on scene, Griego said she noticed something was wrong. Crews were holding the hose, but nothing was coming out.

“OK, now what do we do? Just sit here and watch everything burn? That's exactly what we did until the next truck showed up and I honestly don't know how long it was until the next truck showed up but it felt like forever,” Griego said.

Valencia County fire officials said the first truck was there in nine minutes, the next, just three minutes after. Officials said there was a glitch getting the truck ‘primed,’ but other crews helped get the fire out as soon as possible.

But Griego wonders what would have happened if it took them just a few minutes longer.

She said she managed to salvage a few keepsakes in the aftermath.

“Here's our bible, here's our scrapbook that we were able to somewhat salvage then my husband’s little Chevy thing. That's about it,” she said.

Valencia County Fire Officials said there was not a maintenance issue or equipment problem. They said fighting fires is small communities is different.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The family has a GoFundMe to help with cleanup costs.