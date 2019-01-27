Family continues to search for missing mother

Jaramillo's car and dog have also not been found.

Denise Fay doesn't want her mom to be forgotten, but a Facebook page dedicated to finding Rita has been online and flyers around the state have been taken down.

Despite the setbacks, Jaramillo's family will keep looking until they get answers.

"Keep taking them down, keep reporting it, you know, it’s just gonna drive us to put 10 more posts up for each one taken down."

The family is holding a candlelight vigil and prayer service for Jaramillo on Feb. 2 at Heritage Park in Los Lunas. The Public is welcome to attend.

People with information about the cast are encouraged to call New Mexico State Police.