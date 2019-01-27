Family continues to search for missing mother
Casey Torres
January 27, 2019 05:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The family of 49-year-old Rita Denise Jaramillio is not giving up their search for the woman who went missing in Sept. of 2018.
"It’s been four-and-a-half months that we’ve been without our mother, that the kids have been without their grandmother, that my grandparents have been without their daughter," said Jaramillo's daughter Denise Fay.
Rita Denise Jaramillo's home caught fire three days after she was reported missing. That's why her family believes there was foul play.
Jaramillo's car and dog have also not been found.
Denise Fay doesn't want her mom to be forgotten, but a Facebook page dedicated to finding Rita has been online and flyers around the state have been taken down.
Despite the setbacks, Jaramillo's family will keep looking until they get answers.
"Keep taking them down, keep reporting it, you know, it’s just gonna drive us to put 10 more posts up for each one taken down."
The family is holding a candlelight vigil and prayer service for Jaramillo on Feb. 2 at Heritage Park in Los Lunas. The Public is welcome to attend.
People with information about the cast are encouraged to call New Mexico State Police.
Credits
Casey Torres
Updated: January 27, 2019 05:51 PM
Created: January 27, 2019 05:45 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved