Family demands answers after inmate dies in MDC custody

Florez is due in July. Their 5-year-old daughter was also at the march, holding a protest sign that read "My dad is another victim of MDC."

In a statement, the MDC Chief of Corrections Ralph Fernandez said they can confirm a custody death occurred at MDC on February 2. Both MDC and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department are conducting investigations into that death.

Villela's sister said she got the call that he died three months ago and still haven't gotten any clear response about what happened.

"Even though he had criminal charges or was violent or whatever everybody wants to say – he was a good person and he didn't deserve to die," she said.

Just this week they received his death certificate, which states that his cause of death was "mechanical asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint."