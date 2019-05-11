Family demands answers after inmate dies in MDC custody
May 11, 2019 09:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 37-year-old Vicente Villela died in Metro Detention Center custody on February 2. It's been three months and the family says they're still looking for answers.
On Saturday, dozens marched through downtown Albuquerque to remember him. The family and their supporters gathered in Civic Plaza and marched to the sheriff's office headquarters. They hoped to learn more about what happened to Villela.
"They have not answered us, they have not given us any response," said Villela's pregnant wife, Guadalupe Florez. "We've tried to call, tried to talk."
Florez is due in July. Their 5-year-old daughter was also at the march, holding a protest sign that read "My dad is another victim of MDC."
In a statement, the MDC Chief of Corrections Ralph Fernandez said they can confirm a custody death occurred at MDC on February 2. Both MDC and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department are conducting investigations into that death.
Villela's sister said she got the call that he died three months ago and still haven't gotten any clear response about what happened.
"Even though he had criminal charges or was violent or whatever everybody wants to say – he was a good person and he didn't deserve to die," she said.
Just this week they received his death certificate, which states that his cause of death was "mechanical asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint."
