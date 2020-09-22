Family demands justice for woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend

On Tuesday, Garcia’s closest friends and family gathered as the sun set to honor her life.

“Always smiling, always cheered everybody up,” said a vigil attendee. “She always made everyone laugh because she was so goofy and silly—just a beautiful person."

As hugs were shared, they all reflected on a part of Garcia’s truth.

"Brandi was going through domestic violence and being beaten daily by her boyfriend. We tried numerous times to pull her away from that, but she was stuck. She didn't know how to leave the guy,” Garcia's sister said.

Now, Garcia’s loved ones want justice.

“I can't rest until something happens for that. He needs to get what he deserves,” Garcia's sister said.

Garcia’s family said she recently beat cervical cancer. She leaves behind three children all under the age of 14.

Mentz is expected to stay behind bars for now.