Family demands justice for woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend

Megan Abundis
Updated: September 22, 2020 10:29 PM
Created: September 22, 2020 09:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The family of a young woman who died Friday in southeast Albuquerque claim domestic violence was at the center of her death.

Robert Mentz, 29, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene after allegedly killing his girlfriend Brandi Garcia.

Mentz said he denied intentionally running over his girlfriend, but Garcia’s family said they don’t think that’s the case.

"With my sister taken away so early like this it's unbelievable. I don't understand it. It feels like a bad dream I wish I could wake up from,” said Garcia’s sister.

On Tuesday, Garcia’s closest friends and family gathered as the sun set to honor her life.

“Always smiling, always cheered everybody up,” said a vigil attendee. “She always made everyone laugh because she was so goofy and silly—just a beautiful person."

As hugs were shared, they all reflected on a part of Garcia’s truth.

"Brandi was going through domestic violence and being beaten daily by her boyfriend. We tried numerous times to pull her away from that, but she was stuck. She didn't know how to leave the guy,” Garcia's sister said.

Now, Garcia’s loved ones want justice.

“I can't rest until something happens for that. He needs to get what he deserves,” Garcia's sister said.

Garcia’s family said she recently beat cervical cancer. She leaves behind three children all under the age of 14.

Mentz is expected to stay behind bars for now.


