Family devastated after thieves stole SUV, go-kart, trailer from West Side apartments

“For these past few years it’s been a struggle for us, just like most people, so it was getting to a point where we were finally getting on our feet,” said Max. “I got the vehicle real cheap because it didn't run. I consider myself a certified YouTube mechanic, because I try to fix things on my own, so that's what I did.”

Max said the go-kart is a Carter 150cc with a blue frame, red rims and black top.

“They haven't been able to do anything so this was really something special to them and now it’s just taken away, within what? Thirty minutes that somebody did this,” said Angela Max, Roy’s wife. “So they’re devastated.”

The family is asking for the public’s help to find the stolen vehicles. Max said the last time they saw it, his SUV was heading toward Irving and Eagle Ranch Road.

Max said everything that was stolen was unique. Their trailer has painted red rims. Unfortunately, the family said they’re unable to replace it.

“This is a time in the world where we should all look out for one another, you know? We're going through a hard time right now, everybody is, so this is what we should do—help each other, not take from each other,” he said.

Max said he’s unable to work right now because he has no way to get to and from jobs.

Anyone with information about the stolen property is asked to contact police.