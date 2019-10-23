Family fights for stricter child abuse laws after child suffers brain damage

Brycen has had to live with the permanent damage since.

“His diagnosis was traumatic brain injury, TBI,” said Brycen’s great grandmother Reva Case. “He is now stage five cerebral palsy—the worst stage you can have. They've told me the chances of him walking and talking are very slim.”

Kiersty’s mother Tammy Winters said they always count the small milestones.

“The little things are huge to us—when he smiles or he laughs out or he kicks his feet or moves his arms, those were huge to us,” Winters said.

Brycen’s mom, grandmother, and great grandmother are now fighting for stricter child abuse laws.

“If you take like they've done to Brycen where he's trapped in this kind of life, then yes, they should get a life sentence,” Case said.

Greene was booked in 2016, but has been out since. Winters said he signed away his parental rights, but they are still waiting for their day in court.

“I know that God’s not through with us, God’s not through with him. For some reason we're on this journey and we're going to make the best of it,” Case said.

Greene has been charged with child abuse with great bodily harm. He is expected to appear in court Nov.6.

The family has started an online petition for tougher child abuse laws.