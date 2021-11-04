Family files lawsuit after teacher's aide allegedly left bruises on boy with special needs

Chavez has special learning needs so he was and still is in a separate classroom and program. At the time, Chavez’s parents gave us photos showing he had bruises on his arms and red marks on his cheeks.

Fast forward two years, and Chavez, now 14-years-old, is still at that school and his parents still have questions.



“This is a real important thing for our child, you know,” said Vincent Chavez Sr., his father. “We don’t want it to happen in the community to someone else.”



They've filed a new civil lawsuit that details that incident back in 2019. On that day, Vincent wanted to go for a walk. Because his classroom wing is secured, his parents said he left through a window.



That's when documents allege a teacher’s aide brought him back to the classroom and restrained him – measures Chavez's family said went too far.



According to the lawsuit, APS even filed a licensure complaint against the aide, Derikk Mirabal, stating he used "inappropriate holds on a student causing injury."



“He actually pushed him against the wall several times, against the wall with his face, and then he got him hands back behind him,” said Kimberly Chavez, Vincent’s mother. “He was holding him really tight. Then he kicked him out of a chair which was all seen on camera.”



All that information she said is from an APS police report that references a video – video they still haven't seen and neither have prosecutors.