Family, friend and fans say final goodbyes to Bobby Unser

"I was honored to work and play with a man, by his own admission, the smartest man alive and the fastest man on earth," a person said during the service. "He used that fastest man on earth as a pick up line at the White Front, or Holiday Inn Northwest. I never understood why 'Fastest Man Alive' really worked for him, but it did."

Unser's family and friends took Bobby on his last drive-- to Memorial Park where he was buried.

He was 87 years old.