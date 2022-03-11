Family, friends continue search for justice in killing of 16-year-old Thomas Nunn

"There's a saying in the motorcycle community that betrayal never comes from a stranger so they may have been friends or acquaintances, we're not too sure on that, but the planning that was involved from the three individuals it was just horrific that they planned this ahead of time," said Raymond Gallegos, chair of the New Mexico Motorcycle Rights Organization.

Gallegos reflected on Nunn Friday.

"He was fun-loving," he said. "He was a go-to person. He was trusted. Someone that they felt safe with and was a good friend and a good brother."

According to an arrest warrant, BCSO deputies believe 20-year-old Christopher Byers was involved. A second suspect, Elias Acuna, recently died in a possible accidental shooting. But they believe there could be a third suspect that's still out there.

"There's been very little information released about the case," said Gallegos.

So, before it even reaches the District Attorney's Office, Gallegos said he wrote a letter and sent it to DA Raúl Torrez. He is making a plea, that when the time comes, justice will be served.

"We want to make sure that we're represented and that they know we're expecting justice in this is case," said Gallegos. "It's another case adding violence to this community and we need to do that."

The case against Byers hasn't progressed because he is apparently still recovering from a different shooting in the hospital. He will be booked and charged upon recovery.

A spokesperson for BCSO said they are looking into whether or not they have additional information on that third suspect.