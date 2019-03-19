Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party' | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'

Ryan Laughlin
March 19, 2019 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Still no arrest has been made in the deadly St. Patrick’s Day shooting where Albuquerque Police said a rideshare driver shot and killed 27-year-old James Porter on the side of I-25.

Advertisement

Close family friends of Porter said he the life of the party.

"If I'm hurting, and I'm not even his mom, I can't imagine his parents,” said Dora Candelaria, a close family friend of Porter’s. "If he loved you, he called you mom. He was just so sweet."

Candelaria’s daughter, Corina, has been more like a sister to Porter since they were young.

Corina was also the one who told her parents that Porter had died.

“She just didn't have to say anything. I saw her face, and she said, mom, it's James. And I said, what happened to him?” Candelaria said. “She said he's not here anymore and I said, he can't possibly not be here anymore."

She said Porter always had an eye for fashion, was the life of the party and that the NMSU grad was preparing to buy a house.

Now, there are more questions about what happened on Sunday.

"James was a very responsible person. You know? He loved life. He loved people. He certainly wouldn't want to hurt anybody. And that's why he called for a driver, you know because he was responsible. For somebody to do something like this, there's just no excuse for it,” Candelaria said.

46 people called 911 during the 30-minute window the incident happened. Police have said they’re trying to follow up with witnesses in this complex case.

"But, I just know that he did not deserve that,” Candelaria said. “That one injury destroyed many lives. Because we're all hurting, everybody is hurting..."

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: March 19, 2019 06:17 PM
Created: March 19, 2019 05:53 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
Police: Gallup girl located and safe after Amber Alert issued
Tanisha Jim
Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy
Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy
Two large groups of migrants apprehended in El Paso within minutes of each other
Two large groups of migrants apprehended in El Paso within minutes of each other
Deported veteran who grew up in New Mexico hopes for return to U.S.
Deported veteran who grew up in New Mexico hopes for return to U.S.
Advertisement




Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15-year-old boy's death
New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
New ranking of Albuquerque neighborhoods has Nob Hill as No. 1
Santa Fe firefighter teaches life-saving skills in Bangladesh
Santa Fe firefighter teaches life-saving skills in Bangladesh
Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy
Uber, Lyft have 'no gun' policy