Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'

Candelaria’s daughter, Corina, has been more like a sister to Porter since they were young.

Corina was also the one who told her parents that Porter had died.

“She just didn't have to say anything. I saw her face, and she said, mom, it's James. And I said, what happened to him?” Candelaria said. “She said he's not here anymore and I said, he can't possibly not be here anymore."

She said Porter always had an eye for fashion, was the life of the party and that the NMSU grad was preparing to buy a house.

Now, there are more questions about what happened on Sunday.

"James was a very responsible person. You know? He loved life. He loved people. He certainly wouldn't want to hurt anybody. And that's why he called for a driver, you know because he was responsible. For somebody to do something like this, there's just no excuse for it,” Candelaria said.

46 people called 911 during the 30-minute window the incident happened. Police have said they’re trying to follow up with witnesses in this complex case.

"But, I just know that he did not deserve that,” Candelaria said. “That one injury destroyed many lives. Because we're all hurting, everybody is hurting..."