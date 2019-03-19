Family friends describe man killed in I-25 shooting as 'life of the party'
Ryan Laughlin
March 19, 2019 06:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Still no arrest has been made in the deadly St. Patrick’s Day shooting where Albuquerque Police said a rideshare driver shot and killed 27-year-old James Porter on the side of I-25.
Close family friends of Porter said he the life of the party.
"If I'm hurting, and I'm not even his mom, I can't imagine his parents,” said Dora Candelaria, a close family friend of Porter’s. "If he loved you, he called you mom. He was just so sweet."
Candelaria’s daughter, Corina, has been more like a sister to Porter since they were young.
Corina was also the one who told her parents that Porter had died.
“She just didn't have to say anything. I saw her face, and she said, mom, it's James. And I said, what happened to him?” Candelaria said. “She said he's not here anymore and I said, he can't possibly not be here anymore."
She said Porter always had an eye for fashion, was the life of the party and that the NMSU grad was preparing to buy a house.
Now, there are more questions about what happened on Sunday.
"James was a very responsible person. You know? He loved life. He loved people. He certainly wouldn't want to hurt anybody. And that's why he called for a driver, you know because he was responsible. For somebody to do something like this, there's just no excuse for it,” Candelaria said.
46 people called 911 during the 30-minute window the incident happened. Police have said they’re trying to follow up with witnesses in this complex case.
"But, I just know that he did not deserve that,” Candelaria said. “That one injury destroyed many lives. Because we're all hurting, everybody is hurting..."
