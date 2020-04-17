Family, friends hold parade for people living at Albuquerque retirement community

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The residents at Montebello on Academy were greeted to a parade Friday.
Mikey Weinstein, who hadn't seen his mother since the coronavirus outbreak hit New Mexico, said he was happy to get a glimpse of his mom Friday.
"My mom is here, Alice Weinstein, is in assisted living," he said. "My father passed away in this building about two and a half years ago. We love the Montebello. The residents are great. The professional staff are fantastic."
Seniors sat on the patios, looked over their balconies, holding signs and waving-- as their loved ones drove sent their well-wishes.
Weinstein is sad he can't see his mom face-to-face, but was grateful for this opportunity.
"We're very proud of their zero, zero numbers. Nobody contracting COVID, nobody passing away," Weinstein said. "So we came out to universally and boundlessly raise their spirits today. We commend the staff for coming up with this honk and wave motorcade."
More than a hundred cars took turns driving through the parking lot.
The entire parade lasted about 40 minutes.
