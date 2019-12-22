Family, friends hold vigil for two teens who were murdered one year ago

McGinley is a mother too. She said she hopes someone would help if she were in the same situation.

"We have to be there for each other," she said. "We have to be that village we should have always been and continue to be for each other and for our youth."

Kimbrel Romero said she couldn't have done it alone.

"In my darkest hour Albuquerque and Rio Rancho brought me light," she said to the crowd. "You didn't allow me to face evil alone."

Four people have been indicted in Collin and Ahmed's murders. Kimbrel Romero said she won't stop fighting for justice for the two boys.