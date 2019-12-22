Family, friends hold vigil for two teens who were murdered one year ago | KOB 4
Family, friends hold vigil for two teens who were murdered one year ago

Kassi Nelson
Created: December 22, 2019 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Watching her son get married and have moments with his own children were just two dreams that were stolen from Amanda Kimbrel Romero. Her son Collin Romero and his best friend Ahmed Lateef were murdered last December. Their bodies were found on a mesa west of Rio Rancho after they had been beaten and shot multiple times. 

Sunday night family and friends met at King Meadows Park in Rio Rancho. The same park that hosted search parties for the teenagers for weeks last December was lit by nearly 500 luminarias. Kimbrel Romero said her son loved luminarias and loved Christmas.

Caryn McGinley was at the vigil. She didn't know Amanda until she saw her post on Facebook and got people together to form a search party. 

"Amanda had made a post begging for help, that her son and his friend were missing, that there was a video circulating showing that they had been beaten and dumped into the desert and they didn't deserve to be left out like that," she said. 

McGinley is a mother too. She said she hopes someone would help if she were in the same situation. 

"We have to be there for each other," she said. "We have to be that village we should have always been and continue to be for each other and for our youth."

Kimbrel Romero said she couldn't have done it alone. 

"In my darkest hour Albuquerque and Rio Rancho brought me light," she said to the crowd. "You didn't allow me to face evil alone."

Four people have been indicted in Collin and Ahmed's murders. Kimbrel Romero said she won't stop fighting for justice for the two boys.


