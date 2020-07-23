Family, friends mourn death of teenager killed in ATV crash | KOB 4
Family, friends mourn death of teenager killed in ATV crash

Megan Abundis
Updated: July 23, 2020 10:29 PM
Created: July 23, 2020 09:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A teenager was killed in an ATV crash in Albuquerque Saturday night.

16-year-old Adrian Flores was an up and coming soccer star, and his death was a tremendous loss for the soccer community across New Mexico.

On Thursday, family and friends met at Adrian's gravesite.

“They had a mariachi band, requested by the family, they played beautiful music as they lowered him down,” said Jaime Navarro, who coached Adrian's soccer team.

Navarro said soccer was Adrian's passion. His dream was to play for Manchester United.

“I was proud to have him on my team,” said Navarro. “I’ve had him for 8 years he was a highly skilled player, great kid, great friend to everybody.”

“The accident happened only two blocks away from his house,” he said. “He was riding an ATV with his best friend, which is the goalkeeper of the soccer team, and they were hit by a car.”

Police said a driver turned onto Golinda Road and hit Adrian and Jose Corral. Friends and family believe they know who was driving the car but police are still investigating.

Navarro said Adrian's passing has been hard for him and the team. 

“To see it all cut short at 16, it's just not fair," he said. 

The Classic Futbol league is holding a car wash on Sunday at Zapateria Pedrito on 927 Sunset Road SW to benefit the Flores family.

 Adrian Flores funeral expenses GoFundMe

 Jose Corral medical expenses GoFundMe


