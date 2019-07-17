Family, friends remember 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash

Tapia was rushed to a local hospital, but died of his injuries.

“Because they were doing something so heinous, I guess that they just couldn't stop. I don't know what they could have been doing that they just couldn't stop and now my son is dead,” said Tapia’s mother.

Police are looking for a dark blue GMC Sierra pickup, which was reported stolen. The truck's license plate reads "716TJC"

In addition to the truck, police are asking for help to identify the people pictured at Route 66 Casino. Police believe they may have information about the crash.