Family, friends remember 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash

Brittany Costello
July 17, 2019 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who knew 15-year-old Manny Tapia said he had a bright future.

Advertisement

The Cibola High School student was hit and killed at Coors and Ellison while walking home early Wednesday morning.

“We noticed the truck went through a red light and police lights followed,” Helen Taylor, who witnessed the crash.

Tapia was rushed to a local hospital, but died of his injuries.

“Because they were doing something so heinous, I guess that they just couldn't stop. I don't know what they could have been doing that they just couldn't stop and now my son is dead,” said Tapia’s mother.

Police are looking for a dark blue GMC Sierra pickup, which was reported stolen. The truck's license plate reads "716TJC"

In addition to the truck, police are asking for help to identify the people pictured at Route 66 Casino. Police believe they may have information about the crash. 

Brittany Costello


Updated: July 17, 2019 10:11 PM
Created: July 17, 2019 09:37 PM

