Family, friends say goodbye to couple killed in hot air balloon crash

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 08, 2021 10:23 PM
Created: July 08, 2021 06:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Friends and family paid their respects to Martin and Mary Martinez Thursday.

The couple was killed in a hot air balloon crash June 26.

During a mass Thursday, the people remembered what the couple did for their community.

"She was active in her church, active in her community," said Mary's cousin, Donny Sanchez. "She was loved by all."

More than a hundred people showed up to support the family and pray.

"Just very good people," Sanchez said. "Straight up - great pillars of the community."
 


