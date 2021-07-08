Family, friends say goodbye to couple killed in hot air balloon crash

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Friends and family paid their respects to Martin and Mary Martinez Thursday.
During a mass Thursday, the people remembered what the couple did for their community.
"She was active in her church, active in her community," said Mary's cousin, Donny Sanchez. "She was loved by all."
More than a hundred people showed up to support the family and pray.
"Just very good people," Sanchez said. "Straight up - great pillars of the community."
