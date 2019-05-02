Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant

“It's very violating to think about the fact that somebody has gone through your house while you are asleep,” explained Adair.

All the items were in different places in the home. Adair said her husband's phone was in his pants pocket upstairs in their bathroom.

“So this guy made it into the house and made it all the way upstairs into our master bathroom to take that phone,” she said.

When APD got there, Adair used technology to find her stolen electronics.

"That was how I was able to track the iPad's process for the cops... and update it and update it and update it every time he moved from one location to another,” said Adair.

In two hours, police found and arrested Michael Todd.

“Once they had gotten him into custody or held him, they had me come to the site, identify all of the pieces of equipment – the bike, the computer – things are all yours, yes,” said Adair.

She posted about APD's fast response online and people in the neighborhood responded with information about their break-ins as well.

“I would call it a string. It's not necessarily one night. It has been like this week at least, and at least 2 or 3 others,” said Adair.

They plan on pressing charges and are urging people to stay vigilant.