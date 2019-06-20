Family keeps loved one’s memory alive two years after her murder

"A lot of the younger girls looked up to her,” said Ramos. “They would go up and ask her for her help. Even on the weekends she'd go out and give them a hand. She was well known like that."

Selena's life was cut short two years ago when police say she was stabbed to death by her then-boyfriend.

Christopher Garcia is charged with her murder and is set to stand trial this October.

"We just don't want it to cool down,” said Ramos. “We want her community to still be here for her is why we keep doing the vigils and stuff."

Selena's family chooses to remember her for the life she lived and not how she died.

"She pops up all the time in numbers,” said Ramos. “Her favorite number was 22 and now her little nephews are 22 in basketball. We try to keep her number alive and going throughout the family."

Selena's family will gather for a remembrance vigil this Saturday at Alto Park in Santa Fe. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and anyone is welcome to attend.