Family launches search parties for missing Marine
Brittany Costello
August 02, 2019 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Family and friends were out in Valencia County Friday searching for Matthew Gurule.
The 32-year-old Marine was last seen Saturday at Isleta Casino. His vehicle was found burned on a road in Valencia County.
Gurule's mother flew in from Texas to help search for her son.
"I don't think he would come out to this desolate area and leave his dog at home," Sandra Miller said.
Miller spoke with her son on Saturday, before he left for Isleta Casino.
Miller said she learned her son's phone last pinged from a cell tower near Gabaldon Road before it shut off.
Friday's search did not turn up the answers Miller wanted, but she said she won't stop searching until she finds out what happened to her son. Another search is planned for Saturday at 3 p.m. in Rio Communities near Manzano Expressway.
The Belen Police Department, which is leading the investigation, said Friday that two people who were considered persons of interest have been cleared.
