Family loses everything in house fire | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Family loses everything in house fire

Joy Wang
Created: December 03, 2019 10:19 PM

MORA, N.M. - A family of eight lost everything in a house fire Monday.

The house went up in flames when the Martinez family was away at work and school.

Advertisement

"We're not allowed to go inside yet but there's a couple movies there and their closet's right there so my mom's hoping her wedding dress is still in there," said Danny Martinez.

Danny said his family is grieving over the loss of their home.

"Everyone's pretty, you know, rough. My mom's taking it really hard. All the sentimental things like pictures and stuff, that's all gone. My siblings, they're pretty hurt. They don't have stuff to wear to school anymore," Danny said.

Despite losing everything, Danny said his family is looking at the silver lining.

"Next to rebuild from here. Everything always goes up, but it can only get better so we're just trying to stay positive and do what we can with what we have right now," he said.

He said he considers his family lucky for the community that has rallied around them.

"We didn't have the best house at the time. We used to critique a couple things like 'Oh the carpet's dirty' and now that you don't have anything, just be thankful for anything you have and love your family members," he said.

Fire investigators are still trying to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

To help the Martinez family get back on their feet, click here to donate to their fundraiser.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man sees image of Virgin Mary in tree
Man sees image of Virgin Mary in tree
Drunk man drives stolen van through elementary school playground
Drunk man drives stolen van through elementary school playground
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event
Coyote killing legislation threatens farmer's rare breed of sheep
Coyote killing legislation threatens farmer's rare breed of sheep
Santa Fe guest house destroyed by explosion
Santa Fe guest house destroyed by explosion
Advertisement


APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque
Man takes plea deal in case of alleged child abuse
Man takes plea deal in case of alleged child abuse
Family loses everything in house fire
Family loses everything in house fire
Lawmakers prepare to light Capitol Christmas tree
Lawmakers prepare to light Capitol Christmas tree
Drunk man drives stolen van through elementary school playground
Drunk man drives stolen van through elementary school playground