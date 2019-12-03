Family loses everything in house fire

"Everyone's pretty, you know, rough. My mom's taking it really hard. All the sentimental things like pictures and stuff, that's all gone. My siblings, they're pretty hurt. They don't have stuff to wear to school anymore," Danny said.

Despite losing everything, Danny said his family is looking at the silver lining.

"Next to rebuild from here. Everything always goes up, but it can only get better so we're just trying to stay positive and do what we can with what we have right now," he said.

He said he considers his family lucky for the community that has rallied around them.

"We didn't have the best house at the time. We used to critique a couple things like 'Oh the carpet's dirty' and now that you don't have anything, just be thankful for anything you have and love your family members," he said.

Fire investigators are still trying to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

To help the Martinez family get back on their feet, click here to donate to their fundraiser.