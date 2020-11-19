Family mourns New Mexico's youngest COVID-19 victim

Aedan was born premature, blind and dealt with brain swelling, scoliosis and seizures. However, Wolf said he was a tough guy.

"He never had a chance to walk, but he just was a fighter, a fighter till the very end," she said.

Wolf said her brother's breathing never recovered after he suffered a seizure on Sunday.

"I actually was the one in the room with him when he passed, holding his hand when he took his last breath," she said. "He grabbed onto my finger, within maybe 10 minutes if that he was gone and I could just feel his hand release from my finger."

The family learned their fight against COVID was just beginning. Wolf's parents, and two other siblings tested positive, tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

"This isn't a joke. This is definitely something serious and my dad literally went to work to supply for his kids because he is an essential work at a store, and he brought it home, unknowingly. And now we've lost my little brother," Wolf said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family get through the suffering.

"So my family's just like getting hit one right after another and they're not getting paid," Wolf said. "And there's bills and they're still in the house, five kids, you know"