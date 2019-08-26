Family mourns the death of victim killed in Hobbs shooting

"He was the only person that I had to talk to, my only sibling that I lived with, and I can't get him back," said the victim's sister, Aniah Carolina.

Carter's sister kept replaying the moments she had with him before he left for the party—little did she know it would be their last.

"He said 'Aniah, can you lock the door?' I went to go lock the door, I walked him out, and he said 'I'll be back'," Carolina said. "He told me would he back, and he didn't come back."

19-year-old Bishop Henderson—the DJ and alleged gunman is in police custody.

"Whoever did this, we are going to find you. Police are going to get you and it's going to be alright," Todd said. "You're going to get what you deserve."