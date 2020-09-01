Family mourns the loss of man who was killed by BCSO | KOB 4
Family mourns the loss of man who was killed by BCSO

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 01, 2020 10:19 PM
Created: September 01, 2020 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a shooting involving two of its deputies.

Last Monday, deputies shot and killed 47-year-old David Sanchez during a confrontation in northeast Albuquerque. BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales III said Sanchez fired at deputies.

For the Sanchez family, David’s death is a painful realization of just how fast a loved one can be taken from you. His sister said they just want him to be at peace.

“I don’t use the past, he’s still with me,” said Antoinette Sanchez, David’s sister. “So I don’t know how we move forward. I’m always thinking about the best parts of him. It makes me cry every time I think he’s gone.” 

“Loving, caring, an awesome dad, an awesome husband, a great brother—the best son you could ever think of,” she added.

David has two kids who he shared the love of sports with. His career revolved around other people. His sister said he was a registered nurse, most recently in hospice.

“Love your family. Keep them close,” she said. “If you see any more signs that they need more love, give them that.”

Last Monday, Antoinette said her mom had trouble getting ahold of David. They were so concerned they reached out to police early on that day.

“I knew that he needed to be, something was wrong, so I called APD to see if they could do a wellness check. They said they couldn’t so they told me to call the sheriff department,” said Antoinette. “I called every hour on the hour because we were concerned, because that’s not like David.”

Around 4 p.m. deputies said they got a call about a man firing shots in a neighborhood.

“During the call the mobile crisis team was requested for via radio,” said a detective with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. “As far as the subject making suicidal comments, they were dispatched, they arrived, the incident had taken place so they did not make contact with the individual.”

Now the Sanchez family is left wondering if there could have been another way to help him. 

“We just want David to be in peace now,” said Sanchez. “So no, I don’t want any anger from both sides from people thinking ‘Why David did this, why David did that’? Or ‘Why the police did this or did that?’ I just want peace from him,” Antoinette said.

 Deputies said they are still investigating what happened. The sheriff said he does not plan on releasing the names of the deputies involved at this time.


