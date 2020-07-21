Family of 16-year-old shooting victim continue to search for answers after Storrie Lake shooting

Saiz said she received a call around midnight on July 6, a message she was forced to relay to their mother in Dallas, Texas.

“Briana was telling me, ‘Mom, I need you to get down here immediately. Something happened to Adelina,’ and I said ‘What happened? What’s going on?’ and she said ‘Mom, I need you to get over here,’ said Estrella Tafoya.

Estrella Tafoya said Adelina had just gotten a job and was excited about her where she was in life. Two weeks after the heartbreaking news, Tafoya said she still doesn't understand what happened.

“It’s just so sad that her life ended at 16 years old and nobody has come forward,” said Tafoya. “It’s like she didn’t matter. That’s how I’m taking her death. Like she didn’t matter.”

Tafoya said her family is offering a $5,000 reward for information related to Adelina’s death.

“If this was a random act of violence, the community is still at risk. There’s still some crazy person out there, or persons. These kids didn’t deserve that,” Saiz said.

Until a suspect is identified, the family will continue to keep Adelina’s name at the top of minds and spread the message that her life mattered.

“She was a beautiful daughter, very smart. She loved to sing,” said Tafoya. “She loved her family. She loved her friends. Sometimes the friends you think are your friends, might not really be your friends.”

A State Police spokesman said they are investigating and following up on all leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (505)425-6771, option 1.