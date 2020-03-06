Family of Elisha Lucero settles case with BCSO for $4M

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The family of Elisha Lucero has reached a $4 million settlement after suing the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office for a fatal deputy-involved shooting.
Deputies had killed Lucero in July 2019 when her family had called BCSO for help. She was shot more than 20 times and died at the scene.
The family is donating a portion of the settlement to the ACLU of New Mexico to fight for legislation that would require law enforcement across the state to wear body-worn cameras.
Sheriff Manny Gonzales had said Lucero was charging deputies with a large knife before she was shot.
“It's not right that we don't even have dash cameras to prove what happened to my sister that night,” Elaine Maestas, Lucero's sister, had said in a previous interview with KOB 4. “We don't have no lapel video and that's not right. They are here to serve us and there's no reason that they should not have those cameras on them at all times."
