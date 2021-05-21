Family of inmate reacts to indictment of two correctional officers

Varela's family expressed frustration after only two officers were indicted because more officers were involved in restraining the inmate.

There were also concerns about the charge they're facing.

"We want justice for Vicente, so everyone can please help us out and get the truth out that we need," Guadalupe Mota said.

The Attorney Generals Office said it's continuing to aggressively investigate. It reports that it presented second degree murder charges to the grand jury.

The family also expressed concern about the culture at MDC, claiming it celebrates and promoted abusers.

MDC did not respond to a request for comment form KOB 4.

