Family of man killed by APD breathes sighs of relief after city announced new public safety department

The Torres family has been fighting for reform since 2011 after APD officers shot and killed their son in their own backyard.

“The voices are being heard and people in high places, politicians, legislators, are paying attention,” said Renetta Torres, the mother of Christopher Torres. “The beauty of that is it's happened. Maybe not as quickly as we would have liked to have had it happen. Maybe not as quickly as it would have taken to save Christopher’s life, but I think, again, hopefully to save other people.”

Christopher Torres was 27 years old when he was shot and killed by police in the backyard of his own home. He suffered from schizophrenia.

Officers claimed he got one of their guns. Since that day, his parents have been fighting for change.

“We knew from the onset that we were in this for the long haul,” said Steve Torres, Christopher’s father. “We knew that this thing was going to take at least ten, 15, 20 years. You just can't turn things around that quickly. So we knew it was going to take time."

They believe the mayor's announcement Monday is another step forward in addressing those systemic problems, but they hope the work doesn't stop there.

“I certainly feel encouraged that we're on the right path and hopefully there will be, not just reform today, but sustained reform that will continue long after Mayor Keller is no longer in office,” said Renetta Torres.

The Torres family met with the mayor and chief a few months back. They were able to weigh in on what they believe is working and isn't working.

They said that's the first time they've ever actually been asked for their perspective.