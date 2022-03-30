Family of man killed by APD calls on DA's office to reopen case

Brianna Wilson
Updated: March 30, 2022 06:39 PM
Created: March 30, 2022 06:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The family of a man who Albuquerque police shot and killed is now calling on the district attorney's office to reopen his case. They said justice has not been served.
It started with a wellness check on March 30, 2020. The family of Valente Acosta-Bustillos was worried that they had not heard from him in a few days. According to court documents, the two responding officers were told by APD dispatch that Acosta-Bustillos possibly had an outstanding arrest warrant.
Lapel video shows officers arriving at Acosta-Bustillos' house and him running inside. When he doesn't comply with police orders, APD officer Joseph Bush tases him. Officer Edgar Sandoval shot Acosta-Bustillos multiple times. Authorities said he later died at the hospital from his wounds.
The family claims officers were not in the right to kill Acosta-Bustillos.
Special Prosecutor Ralph Trujillo was appointed by the district attorney's office to review the case. Last year, he wrote to the chief of APD that criminal charges against Sandoval were not warranted, and the case would be closed.
"I believed and made a determination that the evidence established that Officer Sandoval was acting under a reasonable belief that Mr. Acosta-Bustillos posed a threat of death, or great bodily harm by wielding that shovel out that the officers."
Acosta Bustillos' family wants that decision reversed. They're calling on the district attorney's office to reopen the case and make sure the two officers involved in the shooting are fired and charged.
"DA Torrez has stated that there's nothing he can do to reopen the criminal investigation and that our only alternative is to go to Attorney General Hector Balderas, but we know that's a lie," said Bex Hampton, a local advocate.
"Really, the attorney general is the only other person that has the authority to look at the case and look at the same evidence I looked at," Trujillo said. "I can't imagine he would come up with a different decision, but certainly, he can make that call."
The family of Acosta-Bustillos said they will gather Wednesday evening to protest.
Like the special prosecutor, the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office told KOB 4 the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General would have to decide to reopen the investigation.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company