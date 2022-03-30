Family of man killed by APD calls on DA's office to reopen case

Special Prosecutor Ralph Trujillo was appointed by the district attorney's office to review the case. Last year, he wrote to the chief of APD that criminal charges against Sandoval were not warranted, and the case would be closed.

"I believed and made a determination that the evidence established that Officer Sandoval was acting under a reasonable belief that Mr. Acosta-Bustillos posed a threat of death, or great bodily harm by wielding that shovel out that the officers."

Acosta Bustillos' family wants that decision reversed. They're calling on the district attorney's office to reopen the case and make sure the two officers involved in the shooting are fired and charged.

"DA Torrez has stated that there's nothing he can do to reopen the criminal investigation and that our only alternative is to go to Attorney General Hector Balderas, but we know that's a lie," said Bex Hampton, a local advocate.

"Really, the attorney general is the only other person that has the authority to look at the case and look at the same evidence I looked at," Trujillo said. "I can't imagine he would come up with a different decision, but certainly, he can make that call."

The family of Acosta-Bustillos said they will gather Wednesday evening to protest.

Like the special prosecutor, the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office told KOB 4 the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General would have to decide to reopen the investigation.