Family of man killed by APD officers leads protest

His family members led the protest. They held up a sign with his name.

The protest started at APD headquarters in downtown Albuquerque and ended with a vigil outside the home where Acosta Bustillos once lived in.

"I called APD to check on my father because we haven't heard for him," said Veronica Ajanel, who is Acost Bustillos' daughter. "It's the biggest mistake that I ever made."

The family said they called APD for help. They added that officers knew of his mental illness.

An APD spokesperson said they were unaware if any history of mental illness.

"We never wanted to lose our father," Ajanel said. "My father didn't deserve to die. Not in the way he did."

Acosta Bustillos' family believes officers need more training.



