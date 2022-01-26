Family of missing ABQ woman seeks public's help in ongoing search

They spent time catching up before, Rousseau says, Christina walked off in a different direction. For Rousseau, she didn't know that this was going to be the last time anyone saw or heard from the 31-year-old.

"Christina doesn't go without talking to her family," Rousseau stated. "She's never been that type of person.

Rousseau decide to file a missing person report with Albuquerque police last week. However, she says the officer did not ask for a photo.

"They don't even know what she looks like," Rousseau said. "They have her date of birth, her weight, her height and her hair color – and that's it."

Now, Christina's family is taking matters into their own hands. They have shared photos of her on social media and are offering a $2500 reward to anyone who can help bring her home.

"We've been getting reports that she was been seen down in the War Zone," Rousseau said. "I've drove down there and handed out flyers, I've shown pictures around."

"There have been some, not positive, but pretty positive sightings in that area," added Maria Ortega, Christina's mother.

Christina's mother says they have also received tips that Christina's life may be in danger and that she is being held against her will.

"Please let her come home. There are a lot of people who love her. There are a lot of people that want to help her," Christina's mother demanded. "And Christina, we all love you. We all want you to come home. We love you. Love is gonna find a way to bring you home."

"If she's being held against her will, we're gonna do whatever we can to find you – and we love you and we miss you," Rousseau said.

If you have any information regarding Christina Quintana's whereabouts, her family asks that you reach out to the numbers on the flyer or call 242-COPS if you have any tips to share with Albuquerque police.