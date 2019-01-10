Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The family of a missing Albuquerque man who appears to have vanished without a trace nearly two weeks ago is speaking out in hopes of finding out what happened to him.
Marshall Naranjo, 27, was last seen about 2 weeks ago heading back to his home in Albuquerque after spending Christmas with the family in Los Alamos.
"This is not normal for Marshall and think that's what has set us off is that this not right,” said his grandmother, Alice Naranjo. “Something is very, very wrong here with him missing."
Naranjo was last seen and heard from on December 28th. His brother, Fidel, said it's completely out of character.
"I just pray to God that he's found, and just that he makes it home. I just want to see his face. I want just want to know he's ok," said Fidel Naranjo.
Naranjo's family said a friend dropped him off at Buffalo Thunder Casino and Resort on the evening of December 28th. He called his grandmother from a stranger's phone since his was broken and said was planning to catch a bus to Santa Fe. Then he planned to take the Rail Runner home to Albuquerque. But he never made it.
"We have our thoughts that maybe he got a ride with somebody or maybe he did get on the bus. I mean right now there's a million questions that could be asked. What is going on," said Fidel Naranjo.
Naranjo's grandmother believes someone saw her grandson, who stands out at 6 feet and 180 pounds, and was carrying a duffle bag and a big cardboard box of Christmas presents home with him. They're pleading for anyone with information to come forward.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating and asks anyone with information to call authorities.
