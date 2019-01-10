Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers

Naranjo was last seen and heard from on December 28th. His brother, Fidel, said it's completely out of character.

"I just pray to God that he's found, and just that he makes it home. I just want to see his face. I want just want to know he's ok," said Fidel Naranjo.

Naranjo's family said a friend dropped him off at Buffalo Thunder Casino and Resort on the evening of December 28th. He called his grandmother from a stranger's phone since his was broken and said was planning to catch a bus to Santa Fe. Then he planned to take the Rail Runner home to Albuquerque. But he never made it.

"We have our thoughts that maybe he got a ride with somebody or maybe he did get on the bus. I mean right now there's a million questions that could be asked. What is going on," said Fidel Naranjo.

Naranjo's grandmother believes someone saw her grandson, who stands out at 6 feet and 180 pounds, and was carrying a duffle bag and a big cardboard box of Christmas presents home with him. They're pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating and asks anyone with information to call authorities.