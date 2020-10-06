Family of murdered woman hope APD's new chief will prioritize Albuquerque's crime crisis

APD still has not named a suspect.

“It's terrifying. I can't even go to that side of town. I get panic attacks just thinking about that side of town, just knowing that they are out there and could possibly do this to another family is devastating,” Chrislynn said.

As APD restructures the department, the family hopes that whoever the city picks as the new top cop will focus on the crime crisis.

“Focus more on the unsolved homicides or anything that has gone cold. Most likely those families and anyone that's involved are still hurting to this day,” Chrislynn said.

Former Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier announced his retirement last month. City officials announced Tuesday that former APD Commander Donovan Ray Olvera, Sr. will serve as the Interim Deputy Chief until a permanent replacement is found.

For families like Chrislynn’s, APD’s ability to solve crimes is the difference between potentially walking the same streets as a loved one’s murder or seeing them behind bars.

“I know it's not going to bring her back, but at the same time it will bring us some kind of peace,” Chrislynn said.