Family of murdered woman hope APD's new chief will prioritize Albuquerque's crime crisis

Grace Reader
Updated: October 06, 2020 06:11 PM
Created: October 06, 2020 03:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The family of a woman who was murdered back in January are still waiting for answers.

Latisha Nieto was one of the first homicides in Albuquerque this year and so far, her case remains cold.

“We got a call in the middle of the night that my mom had been shot,” said Chrislynn Nieto, Latisha’s daughter. “We had to identify her body over the phone based off of tattoos, piercings, any kinds of scars in her body.”

Chrislynn and her two younger siblings had to say goodbye to their mom earlier this year after she was shot and killed in the parking lot of a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

APD still has not named a suspect.

“It's terrifying. I can't even go to that side of town. I get panic attacks just thinking about that side of town, just knowing that they are out there and could possibly do this to another family is devastating,” Chrislynn said.

As APD restructures the department, the family hopes that whoever the city picks as the new top cop will focus on the crime crisis.

“Focus more on the unsolved homicides or anything that has gone cold. Most likely those families and anyone that's involved are still hurting to this day,” Chrislynn said.

Former Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier announced his retirement last month. City officials announced Tuesday that former APD Commander Donovan Ray Olvera, Sr. will serve as the Interim Deputy Chief until a permanent replacement is found.

For families like Chrislynn’s, APD’s ability to solve crimes is the difference between potentially walking the same streets as a loved one’s murder or seeing them behind bars.

“I know it's not going to bring her back, but at the same time it will bring us some kind of peace,” Chrislynn said.


