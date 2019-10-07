Family of murdered woman want killer to come forward

"We want him to come and tell us why he took her,” said the victim’s cousin, Evelyn Baca. “She didn't deserve this."

"If he loved her so much like he said he did, why did you take my sister's life?" said the victim’s sister, Cindy Rascon.

Police said the suspect and victim had an argument prior to the shooting.

"The investigation showed there was a verbal confrontation-- some verbal arguing between the boyfriend and the girlfriend who are the suspect and the victim,” said Roswell’s public information officer, Todd Widlermuth.

Shortly after, investigators spotted the same car allegedly used by the suspect to flee the scene on the 900 block of East Mathews Street.

The SWAT team repeatedly asked the suspect to come out of his home for hours.

Eventually they entered, but no luck.

"Two residences were searched and he was obviously not found Friday night,” Widlermuth said.

"He's a coward,” Cindy said. “He just needs to turn himself in and pay for what he did."

Now the family is left picking up the pieces from the sudden loss of their sister, daughter, friend and mother.

"She was a beautiful soul,” Baca said. “She was compassionate, very compassionate, very loving."

Cindy said her sister was chasing her dreams of becoming an esthetician before she was murdered.

“She was getting ready to get a job doing what she loved, and he took that away from her," she said.

Griselda leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter.

"Her daughter was everything to her--everything,” Cindy said.

Robles is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Roswell Police said this is the fourth homicide investigated by the department in 2019 within city limits. They encourage anyone with information concerning Robles’ whereabouts to give them a call.